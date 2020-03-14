According to its website http://stmichaelsligonier.org/, St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, 2535 Route 381, Rector, “all activities at the church except for Sunday worship are canceled for the foreseeable future.
“This includes coffee hour, Christian education and Lenten program.”
• Sundays ~ March 15, 22, 29 ~ Holy Eucharist is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.