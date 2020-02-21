St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, 2535 Route 381, Rector, issued an update on its schedule through March:
• Sundays ~ Feb. 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 ~ Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Christian Education at 9:15 a.m.
• HELOH (Holy Eucharist and Laying on of Hands) services:
Wednesday ~ March 11 and 25 ~ 10 a.m., according to Belva McKlveen, parish secretary.
• As previously announced: Ash Wednesday services ~ Feb. 26 ~ 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
