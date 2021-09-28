St. Mark's to host reading, book signing Oct. 2

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St. in downtown Johnstown, is hosting When the Parallel Converge Reading and Book Signing by author Laura Dabundo, Ph.D. The event will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. The author will read selections from her book, followed by a Q&A session and book signing. Copies of When the Parallel Converge will be available for purchase for $10 each. The book also is available online.
The Rev. Nancy L. Threadgill, host pastor, explained, “When the Parallel Converge” spans the author’s spiritual pilgrimage. It begins with her childhood under the care of her indomitable grandmother in Johnstown, site of the Great Flood in which ancestors died. From there, the reader shares a dark night of the soul when the author is marooned at a major airport after missing a connection from Dublin following a Celtic pilgrimage. Last, the author writes of her hospitalization and recovery from a nearly fatal infection, when she was much older, which tested her soul. Several poems on related themes also are included. The author learns lessons of life, loss, grief, faith, hope, charity and grace, along with laughter and joy.
Dabundo grew up in Johnstown, baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s. She graduated from Westmont Hilltop and went to Bucknell University (BA, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa); then she earned her MA (Bryn Mawr College) and Ph.D. in English (Temple University). She became a professor at Kennesaw State University outside Atlanta, Georgia, from which she has now retired and where she makes her home with two rescue cats. While working, she taught in study-abroad programs in England and Ireland and delivered academic papers in the USA, Canada, the UK and Ireland.
She has five books to her credit: The Encyclopedia of Romanticism; Jane Austen, Mary Shelley and their Sisters; The Marriage of Faith: Christianity in William Wordsworth and Jane Austen; Jane Austen: A Companion, and When the Parallel Converge. The last two were both published in April 2021, and the last one is different from the others for it is a spiritual memoir, and the first two-thirds of it is about her childhood in Johnstown with her indomitable grandmother.
She is a lifelong Episcopalian and a lay companion of the Anamchara Fellowship, a dispersed, Celtic-inflected, monastic community for women and men.
The event is free. All are welcome.
The pastor said, “If you plan to attend, please wear a mask and social distance.”
For additional information, contact Threadgill at 814-535-6797 or revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
