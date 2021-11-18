St. Mark's services of Thanksgiving in-person and via Zoom

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., Johnstown, is offering two services of Thanksgiving this month:
Thanksgiving Day Holy Eucharist Rite II is slated for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25.
Service of Thanksgiving Community Common Prayer will be held 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.
The Rev. Nancy Threadgill said, “The services are free. All are welcome to worship with us either in-person or via Zoom. Join us as we experience the joy of praying with gratitude. This prayer practice is known for its uplifting effect on those who pray. Whenever we feel deeply blessed by our good fortune, by our success or by the kindness of others, it is a good time to offer up a prayer of gratitude. Blessings are around us all the time. Stopping to express our thankfulness is a good way to remind ourselves of just how much good fortune we have in our lives. During these services we will express thanks for all that God has given us, our community, our nation and our world.
”If you plan to attend the services in-person, please wear a mask and social distance.
“If you prefer to attend the services via Zoom, email revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net in advance of the service to obtain login information. Sign-in will begin 30 minutes prior to start of the service.
For additional information about these services or the Community Common Prayer series, contact Threadgill at 814-535-6797 or revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.