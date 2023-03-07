St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, is hosting a Lenten Quiet Day 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in-person and via Zoom.
The Rev. Nancy Threadgill explained in an email, "A Quiet Day is a period of respite when time is set aside to be quiet, spend some time with God and refresh your spirit for the days ahead. Quiet Days frequently are held during Advent and Lent. Though the structure of the event remains the same from year to year, the topic differs for each event. The topic of our 2023 Lenten Quiet Day is 'The Great Litany.'
"The event consists of alternating periods of meditation and quiet time followed by final prayers and a vegetarian lunch. During quiet times you can engage in relaxing activities, read books available in the parish hall or find a quiet spot in the church to read or meditate.
"Participants are asked not to talk until after final prayers.
"If you plan to attend in-person, please wear a mask and social distance."
If you wish to participate via Zoom, contact Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net or 814-535-6797 in advance of the event to obtain the login information.
The event is free. Everyone is welcome.
For additional information, contact Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net or 814-535-6797.
