St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., Johnstown, announced its Ham Loaf Sale is SOLD OUT as of March 2.
Spokeswoman Louise Crawford Mead said, “Thank you to those who have made this sale so successful. We look forward to holding this sale again in 2022!
“In the meantime, you still have time to order Ham Loaf Takeout Dinners.”
On Saturday, March 12, St. Mark’s is holding a Ham Loaf Dinner (takeout only) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Each meal includes ham loaf, parslied potatoes, green beans, and cake. Price per meal is $10.
All meals must be ordered in advance. To order takeout dinners, call 814-535-6797 or email stmarks@atlanticbbn.net
Proceeds from the ham loaf sale and takeout dinner benefit ECW Ministries and St. Mark’s.
For additional information, call the church office at 814-535-6797 or email stmarks@atlanticbbn.net
