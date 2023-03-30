St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, is offering the following worship services in-person and via Zoom during Holy Week and Easter Sunday, April 2 to April 9:
• Palm Sunday, April 2, at 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite II.
• Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m. Evening Prayer and Litany of Penitence.
• Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m. Healing Service and Compline.
• Wednesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. Holy Eucharist Rite I.
• Maundy Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m. Holy Eucharist, Foot Washing and Stripping of the Altar.
• Good Friday, April 7, noon Good Friday Liturgy and Stations of the Cross.
• Holy Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m. Holy Saturday Liturgy.
• Easter Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite II.
In addition, "a special slide show with music 'The Way of the Cross (Stations of the Cross)' that was developed by our parishioners is available 24/7 on our website page (https://saintmarksjohnstown.com/the-way-of-the-cross-stations-of-the-cross/ )," according to Louise Mead of St. Mark's Communications Committee.
"Join us for services in-person or via Zoom. All are welcome. The bulletins for all services will be available on St. Mark’s website (https://saintmarksjohnstown.com/). If you plan to attend in person, masks are optional. If you are not feeling well, please participate via Zoom. If you wish to attend via Zoom, please contact the Rev. Nancy Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net in advance of the service to obtain the Zoom login information."
For additional information, contact Threadgill at 814-535-6797 or revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
