St. Mark's Advent Quiet Day Saturday

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, will host Advent Quiet Day in-person and via Zoom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Rev. Nancy Threadgill, pastor, explained, “A Quiet Day is a period of respite when time is set aside to be quiet, spend some time with God and refresh your spirit for the days ahead. Quiet Days frequently are held during Advent and Lent. Though the structure of the event remains the same from year to year, the theme differs for each event. The theme of our 2021 Advent Quiet Day is ‘The Four Themes of Advent.’
“The event consists of alternating periods of meditation and quiet time followed by final prayers and a vegetarian lunch. During quiet time there are activities set up in the parish hall for relaxation and books available for learning or you may find a quiet spot in the church or offices to read and/or meditate. Participants are asked not to talk until after the final prayers. If you are at home, please consider the quiet times as sabbath time and be as quiet as possible.
“The event is free. All are welcome. If you plan to attend in-person, please wear a mask and social distance.”
To participate via Zoom, contact Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net or 814-535-6797 in advance of the event to obtain login information.
For additional details about the event, check out https://saintmarksjohnstown.com/ or contact Threadgill.
