On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., Johnstown, is offering both Ash Wednesday Holy Eucharist services with imposition of ashes and Ashes to Go.
The Rev. Nancy Threadgill, host pastor, explained in an email, “Ashes are imposed (laid) on the heads of participants on Ash Wednesday as a sign of mortality and penitence. The ashes are imposed with the words, ‘Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return’ (Book of Common Prayer, p. 265). Ashes are typically imposed by inscribing a cross on the forehead. The imposition of ashes has been practiced on Ash Wednesday since the ninth century. Anyone who desires to receive them is welcome to do so.”
Holy Eucharist services with imposition of ashes will be offered in the church sanctuary at noon and 6 p.m. in-person and via Zoom. Masks are optional. If you wish to participate via Zoom, contact Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net or 814-535-6797 in advance of the service to obtain the log-in information.
The pastor added, “If you do not have time to participate in an Ash Wednesday worship service, but would like to have ashes imposed on you, try our Ashes to Go in Central Park, downtown Johnstown.”
Threadgill will be on hand to impose ashes from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The worship services and Ashes to Go are free. Everyone is welcome.
For additional information about Ashes to Go, Ash Wednesday Holy Eucharist or St. Mark’s, contact her at 814-535-6797 or revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(News of speakers, Bible studies, programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
