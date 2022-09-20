St. Mark’s to hold Blessing of the Animals

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, located at 335 Locust St. in downtown Johnstown, will hold a Blessing of the Animals from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the church courtyard.
Everyone is invited to “bring their beloved pet of any species for a special blessing by St. Mark’s priest,” the Rev. Nancy L. Threadgill.
She requests that participants “please keep dogs on leashes and other pets gently restrained as appropriate for their species.”
For additional information, contact Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbb.net or 814-535-6797.
