St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St. in downtown Johnstown, is offering several special events during December. All the events are free. Everyone is welcome.
• The Rev. Nancy Threadgill, pastor, added, “On Sunday, Dec. 19, following the 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist service, we will be ‘Greening the Church.’ Everyone is invited to come help decorate the sanctuary and Lady Chapel for this blessed season. If you plan to attend, please wear a mask and social distance.”
• At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, St. Mark’s will offer a “Blue Christmas” service in-person and via Zoom. This service is part of St. Mark’s Community Common Prayer series. This Liturgy is “a quiet meditative service especially for those for whom the Christmas season is a profoundly sad and lonely time, a reminder of loss and brokenness. The death or impending death of a loved one, loss of health or employment, family crises, separation or divorce, and depression are some of the many reasons that Christmas can be painful and isolating. Our lighting of candles during the service offers an opportunity for remembrance, reflection, prayer and spiritual healing. One can grieve knowing they are not alone and be comforted and strengthened by the love of Christ and those present. A light shines in the darkness. Come for yourself, for someone you love or for those who suffer around the world. If you plan to attend in-person, please wear a mask and social distance.”
If you wish to participate via Zoom, contact Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net or 814-535-6797 in advance of the service to obtain the login information.
• St. Mark’s will offer Holy Eucharist on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. in-person and via Zoom. No services will be held on Christmas Day. The pastor said, “If you plan to attend in-person, please wear a mask and social distance.”
If you wish to participate via Zoom, contact Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net or (814) 535-6797 in advance of the service to obtain the login information.
