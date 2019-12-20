St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St. in downtown Johnstown, continues to offer free events during the Christmas season. Everyone is welcome, the Rev. Nancy Threadgill said.
On Sunday, Dec. 22, following the 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist service, participants will be “Greening the Church” and sharing a potluck luncheon. Everyone is invited to “come help decorate the sanctuary and Lady Chapel for this blessed season. Please also bring a covered dish and join us for good food and fellowship.”
St. Mark’s will have two services on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24. The 6 p.m. service is a Holy Eucharist with instrumental music. The 11 p.m. service is a Choral Holy Eucharist. Free refreshments and conversation will be available following the 11 p.m. service.
No services will be held on Christmas Day.
For additional details, call 814-535-6797, check out https://saintmarksjohnstown.com/ or contact Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
* * *
All area pastors are asked to check the Saturday Directory of Area Churches in the Latrobe Bulletin to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and confession. (Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages and elsewhere.)
Submit revised schedules by noon Wednesday each week to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via email lb.society@verizon.net when possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.