St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, is offering the following worship services during Holy Week, April 10-17:
Palm Sunday, April 10, 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist and Reading of the Passion.
Monday, April 11, 6 p.m. Reconciliation of a Penitent and Litany of Penitence.
Tuesday, April 12, 6 p.m. Healing Service.
Wednesday, April 13, 6 p.m. Holy Eucharist Rite I.
Maundy Thursday, April 14, 6 p.m. Holy Eucharist, Foot Washing and Stripping of the Altar.
Good Friday, April 15, noon Good Friday Liturgy and Stations of the Cross.
Holy Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. Holy Saturday Liturgy.
Easter Sunday, April 17, 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite II.
The Rev. Nancy Threadgill said, “All services will be held in St. Mark’s sanctuary and will be available via Zoom as well. If you plan to attend in person, please wear a mask and social distance. If you wish to attend via Zoom, contact revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net in advance of the service to obtain the Zoom login information. Zoom invitations for each service will be sent out via email the day before the service.”
The bulletins for all services will be available on https://saintmarksjohnstown.com/
In addition, a special slide show with music — “The Way of the Cross (Stations of the Cross)” — developed by the parishioners is available 24/7 on https://saintmarksjohnstown.com/the-way-of-the-cross-stations-of-the-cross/ Question? Contact Threadgill at 814-535-6797 or revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net
