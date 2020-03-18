St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Johnstown, announced the following:
• Pre-ordered ham loaves are available for pickup Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church office, located at 335 Locust St. in downtown Johnstown.
• The Lenten lunches scheduled for two Wednesdays, March 24 and April 1, have been postponed to a later date "to be determined when the risk of COVID-19 has abated."
Proceeds from the Lenten lunches and Ham Loaf Sale benefit ECW Ministries.
