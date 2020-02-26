St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is holding its annual Lenten Lunch series from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, March 18, March 25 and April 1, in its Parish Hall, located at 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
The public is invited to dine in or take out. Price is $9 per meal. The menus vary from week to week and are as follows:
March 18: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetable, beverage, salad and dessert
March 25: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, beverage, salad and dessert
April 1: Ham loaf, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, beverage, salad and dessert.
Ham loaves also are for sale frozen with glazing sauce and baking instructions included.
A 2-pound loaf is $14. A 1-pound loaf is $7. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, March 4.
Pre-ordered loaves will be available for pickup at the church office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. after St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Call 814-535-6797 or email stmarks@atlanticbbn.net to order.
Proceeds from the Lenten Lunch series and Ham Loaf Sale benefit ECW Ministries.
For additional information or to order take-out meals, phone 814-535-6797 or email stmarks@atlanticbbn.net
