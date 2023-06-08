The congregation of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church will welcome Pastor Jonathan "Jono" Adams as its new pastor.
Pastor Jono grew up in Delmont, graduated from West Virginia University and the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg. He was ordained in 2016 and has served congregations in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Pastor Jono stated his goal at St. James is “to help make worship and congregational life meaningful and inclusive for all ages and personalities.”
Church spokeswoman Linda Greene added, "St. James is pleased to have Pastor Jono, his wife, Bekah, and two daughters, Annabelle and Andrea, join our church family. Come to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church at 300 W. Main St., Ligonier, at 10 a.m. (Sunday) June 11 and help us welcome Pastor Jono and his family."
