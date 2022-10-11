St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will host All Day Eucharistic Adoration for the Feast of the St. Luke, Evangelist, Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. Adoration will begin immediately following Mass with Benediction at 6 p.m.
Parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko added, “The Children’s Eucharistic Hour is 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to attend with our religious formation director, Mrs. Catlyn Bailey, during this time. Parents are welcome to stay with their children if they would like.”
St. James is located at 306 St. James Lane off routes 119 and 22. For other information, contact the parish office at 724-668-2829.
