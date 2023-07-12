St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will host an all-day Eucharistic Adoration on Tuesday, July 18, after the 8 a.m. Mass for St. Camillus de Lellis (patron saint of nurses, the sick and hospitals).
Adoration begins at 8:30 a.m., and benediction at 6 p.m.
Parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko added in an email, “All are invited to come and spend quiet time throughout the day with our Lord.”
St. James is located at 306 St. James Lane, off routes 119 and 22.
For other details, contact the parish office at 724-668-2829.
