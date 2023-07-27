St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will have All-Day Eucharistic Adoration on Tuesday, Aug. 15, for the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Adoration will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Benediction will be at 6 p.m., and Mass will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m.
Parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko said in an email release, “Everyone is invited to come and spend time with our Lord during the day and attend Benediction and Mass. For questions, please contact the Parish Office at 724-668-2829.”
St. James Parish is located at 306 St. James Lane, off routes 119 and 22.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition published each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Please email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz’s new email society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
(News of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages that run daily, Monday through Friday.)
