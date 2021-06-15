St. James Parish, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, announced the following update of its Mass times:
Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered on second and fourth weekends each month as follows:
Saturday after 4:30 p.m. Mass
Sunday after 9:30 a.m. Mass
Daily Mass time Tuesday through Friday is 8 a.m. (no Mass on Monday).
Questions? Contact the church office at 724-668-2829.
