St. James Parish, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, this week announced the following:
• Ninth annual Car Show and Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 12. Show hours are noon to 4 p.m. rain or shine! Registration begins at 11 a.m. No registration fee; donations accepted. First 100 cars receive a T-shirt and dash plaque. Food and drinks will be available on grounds. DJ, Chinese Auction, instant bingo, 50/50 drawing also scheduled. Trophies to be awarded for Pastor’s Pick, Best of Show, first, second and third place. For more information, call 724-668-2829. Masks are recommended, and all safety protocols will be followed.
• St. James Parish will be showing from 6 to 9 p.m. on the following Saturdays the first season of the movie “The Chosen”: Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 2, Oct. 9. Movie will be shown inside parish social hall on Sept. 18; all other nights, weather permitting, will be held outside on church grounds. The public is invited to “bring your lawn chair and your family and friends.” Food and popcorn will be available.
There will be a follow-up formation for adults on each following Tuesday evening in the church social hall at 6 p.m. There is no fee to attend, but food will be available for purchase. Register online on www.stjamesnewalexandria.org
• St. James Parish will host Young Adult Ministry 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 22 and Sept. 29, for those 18 – 40 years of age. This will be an informal gathering to allow the young adult members of the community to learn more about the Catholic faith and support each other in living as disciples of Christ. All are welcome.
• St. James Parish will hold Eucharistic Days (all day adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and benediction and evening prayer at 6:30 p.m.) Sept. 14, the Exaltation of the Holy Cross; Oct. 7, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, and Nov. 1, All Saints. All are welcome, announced parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko.
