St. James Parish, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, announced the following activities in an email release received over the weekend from spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko:
• Fall/Winter Religious Education Class registration is open. Class will be held Tuesday evenings beginning Sept. 12 for ages kindergarten to fifth grade (5:30 to 7 p.m.) and sixth to eighth grade (7 to 8 p.m.). Fee is $10 per child. Register on the paish website: www.stjamesnewalexandria.org or contact the parish office at 724-668-2829.
• All Day Eucharistic Adoration is slated for Friday, Sept. 29, the Feast of Saints Michael, Gabriel and Raphael, archangels. Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. Adoration begins at 8:30 a.m., and Benediction at 6 p.m. For more information, contact the parish office at 724-668-2829.
• A pet blessing will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, for the memorial of St. Francis of Assisi. Nalevanko added, "Bring your pets to the church to be blessed in remembrance of St. Francis' love for animals. All types of pets are welcome!"
• An Oktoberfest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7. There will be music by the Kosmixes, a food buffet, dessert, coffee, pop and water. Admission is $20 per adult/$5 per child ages 6 to 12. Children under 6 get in free. BYOB. Basket raffles and 50/50 will be available. Register by Sept. 27 at www.stjamesnewalexandria.org or by contacting the parish office at 724-668-2829.
• "The Chosen" returns to St. James next month. Season 3 will be shown Tuesday, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24, beginning at 6 p.m. Following each episode the Rev. Tyler J. Bandura will hold a discussion/teaching session. Refreshments will be served. He invites everyone to "come and see the story of Jesus through the eyes of those who followed him." For more details, contact the parish office at 724-668-2829.
St. James Parish is located off routes 119 and 22 in New Alexandria.
