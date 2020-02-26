St. James Parish, New Alexandria, will host three Lenten Evenings of Reflection on Monday, March 16, – Faith Grows; March 23 – Hope Grows, and March 30 – Love Grows with a guest speaker. The evening will include a Meager Meal of Soup and Bread beginning at 6 p.m. as well as Exposition and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament with evening prayer and benediction at 7 p.m.
In addition, St. James Parish will hold a 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday Lenten Bible Study on the following dates: March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1. The organizers said, “We will gather in the parish social hall to review and examine the upcoming Sunday’s Scripture readings for Mass. Everyone is welcome to attend.”
The church is located at 306 St. James Lane off routes 119 and 22.
* * *
All area pastors are asked to check the Saturday Directory of Area Churches in the Latrobe Bulletin to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and confession.
(Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages and elsewhere.)
Submit revisions by noon Thursday to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via email when possible lb.society@verizon.net
