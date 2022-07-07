St. James Parish, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, announced its sacrament of reconciliation has been changed to the second and fourth weekends of each month before each Mass:
Saturdays from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Sundays from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
Eucharistic Adoration July 14
An All-Day Eucharistic Adoration for The Memorial of St. Kateri Tekakwitha is slated for Thursday, July 14, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Benediction will be held at 6 p.m. then Mass at 6:30 p.m.
‘Time With Jesus’ July 14
Also on July 14, Mrs. Catlyn Bailey, religious education director, will host “Time With Jesus” for children of all ages from 1 to 3 p.m.
Parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko said, “Children will spend time in the church before the Blessed Sacrament in prayer and will spend time together in fellowship. Parents are welcome to stay with their children if they wish or drop them off. Everyone is welcome to spend time with our Lord throughout the day, attend Benediction and Mass in the evening.”
* * *
Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(News of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.