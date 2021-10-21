St. James Catholic Church, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, will host the following activities:
• Fall Breakfast 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 24. Menu includes ham, sausage, pancakes, eggs, potatoes, juice, coffee and tea. Price is $8 per adult/$4 child (ages 6 to 12). Children under 6 eat free. There also will be a basket raffle. Breakfast is sponsored by St. James Holy Name and Rosary Altar societies, according to parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko.
• Young Adult Ministry 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, for those 18 to 40 years old. This will be “an informal gathering to allow the young adult members of our community to learn more about our Catholic faith and support each other in living as disciples of Christ.” All are welcome.
• Craft Show and Soup Sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Soups will be wedding and chicken noodle at $10/quart. Soups are pre-order only; deadline for ordering is Wednesday, Nov. 3. Other food will be available in the parish social hall. Visit www.stjamesnewalexandria.org for further details or contact the parish office at 724-668-2829.
