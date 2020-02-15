St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982, Youngstown, will have a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 25. The dinner will include pancakes, sausage, eggs and fruit. Donations will be accepted. All donations will go toward its Summer Vacation Bible School and for St. James confirmation students to attend summer confirmation camp. For more information, call the church @ 724-539-7880.
The Ash Wednesday service 7 p.m. Feb. 26 will include the disposition of ashes, according to church spokeswoman Sharon Palmer.
