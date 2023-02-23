St. James Parish, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, will present the following Adult Lenten Series:
Tuesday, March 7 — 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. — “Why So Much Focus on Sin?”
Tuesday, March 14 — 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. — “The Last Supper, More Than Just a Meal”
Tuesday, March 21 — 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. — “The Sights, Sounds and Symbols of Holy Week”
Tuesday, March 28 — 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. — “A Closer Look at the Death of Jesus — A Theological and Biological Examination.”
St. James Parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko said, “Everyone is invited to attend; no registration is necessary.”
Contact the parish office for other details at 724-668-2829.
