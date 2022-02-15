St. James Parish, New Alexandria, this week announced its Lenten Young Adult and Adult Education Formation Series will be underway 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in March — March 8, March 15, March 22, March 29 — in the church social hall, 306 St. James Lane, off routes 119 and 22.
This year’s program is called “Symbolon — The Catholic Faith Explained.” This video program is narrated by acclaimed author, speaker and theologian Dr. Edward Sri.
Parishioner Laura Nalevanko said, “Dr. Sri and 25 of the nation’s top experts clearly and comprehensively explain the Catholic faith in a way that helps us to know it, live it and articulate it to others. Everyone is welcome! Childcare for very young children will be provided if you would like to attend; please email cbailey@dioceseofgreensburg.org to arrange for your children.”
For additional information, call the parish office at 724-668-2829.
