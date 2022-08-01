In commemoration of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated Monday, Aug. 15, St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will have an all-day Eucharistic Adoration beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Benediction at 6 p.m. will precede Mass at 6:30 p.m.
From 1 until 3 p.m., Catlyn Bailey, religious education director, will offer for children of all ages the opportunity to learn more about Eucharistic Adoration. Parents are welcome to stay with their children if they would like to during this time.
Bailey added, “Spending time in Eucharistic Adoration with our Divine Lord is a good place to ask what he wants with our life. Why not consider spending time in adoration, in union, in contemplation with the Lord present in the Eucharist?”
Everyone is welcome, announced parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko.
St. James is located at 306 St. James Lane off routes 119 and 22 in New Alexandria.
