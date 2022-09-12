St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will host the following activities:
• All Day Eucharistic Adoration for the Feast of the Exaltation of the Cross on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Mass at 8 a.m. Adoration to begin immediately following Mass with Benediction at 6 p.m. The Children’s Eucharistic Hour is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko said, “Children of all ages are invited to attend with Religious Formation Director Catlyn Bailey during this time. Parents are welcome to stay with their children if they would like.” Questions? Contact the parish office at 724-668-2829.
• The showing of season two of “The Chosen” in the social hall. Dates are Tuesday, Sept. 27; Tuesday, Oct. 4; Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Two episodes will be shown each evening with discussion to follow the second episode. For more information, contact the parish office at 724-668-2829.
• Oktoberfest 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the parish social hall. Food will be provided by Long’s Catering. BYOB (water, pop and coffee provided). $15 per adult/$5 per child ages 6 to 12. Children under 6 get in free. Entertainment by the KOSMIXes. Limited seating available. Respond by Sept. 17 with name, phone number and number of reservations required by contacting the parish office at 724-668-2829 or by visiting the website stjamesnewalexandria.org.
• St. James Rosary Altar Society is sponsoring the viewing of the movie “The Matter of Life” 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the social hall. This movie addresses the question “When does life begin?” The documentary discusses “the abortion industry and the long-term effects abortion has on the mother, father, family, our nation and society. It is more important than ever to know where we stand on abortion and why. The movie also offers hope for all those who thought abortion was their only option. Warning: This content may not be suitable for all audiences.”
Carolyn Cannizzaro, director of Pro-Life Advocacy at Catholic Charities, will be available to answer questions after the viewing. Refreshments will be served. Contact Betty Nemchik at 724-668-7436 or the parish office at 724-668-2829 for other details.
