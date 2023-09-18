St. James Roman Catholic Church, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, had to change the date for its Pet Blessing for the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi to Tuesday, Oct. 3, starting at 5:45 p.m.
Parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko added in her email update, “Please meet in the parking lot; all types of pets are welcome!”
St. James Parish is located off routes 119 and 22.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
(News of guest speakers, Bible studies, programs & fundraisers runs on the Lifestyles pages.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.