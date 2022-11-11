St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 220 St. Cecilia Road, Whitney, will host a Festival of Praise 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the church.
Sondra Wagner, secretary of Sacred Heart (Youngstown) and St. Cecilia parishes, invites everyone to “join seven choirs from seven churches as they sing their favorite anthems of Thanksgiving and praise!”
For further information, call 724-423-3777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.