The Rev. Matthew Conjelko announced the Christmas and Theophany schedule for SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., Homer City:
• Thursday, Jan. 6 — Vigil of the Nativity of our Lord. Martyr Eugenia.
7:30 p.m. Holy Mystery of Confession
7:45 p.m. Christmas Carols and the Christmas Canon
8 p.m. Velikij Poveèerije — Great Compline with the blessing of the wheat, wine and oil.
• Friday, Jan. 7 — Feast of Nativity of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.
9:30 a.m. Mystery of Confession
9:45 a.m. Christmas Carols and the Christmas Canon
10 a.m. Divine Liturgy.
• Saturday, Jan. 8 — 9 a.m. Divine Liturgy — Second Day of Christmas: Synaksis of the Holy Mary Theotokos.
• Sunday, Jan. 9 — Sunday after Christmas 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy. Remembering the Relatives of Our Lord: King David, Joseph the Betrothed, and James, brother of the Lord. Feast of the Holy First Martyr and Archdeacon Stephen.
• Tuesday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m. Vigil Service for Theophany — Baptism of our Lord, God and Savior with the blessing of water.
