The Rev. Matthew Conjelko announced the following Christmas and Theophany schedule for SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Homer City:
• Monday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m. Vigil Service for the Nativity of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
• Tuesday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy of the Feast of Nativity of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.
• Sunday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy — Commemorating Joseph the Betrothed, David the Kind, James the Cousin of our Lord.
• Saturday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m. Vigil Service for Theophany — Baptism of our Lord, God, and Savior Jesus Christ with the blessing of water.
• Sunday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy – Theophany and Blessing of Homes following the service.
* * *
All area pastors are asked to check the Saturday Directory of Area Churches in the Latrobe Bulletin to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and confession. (Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages and elsewhere.)
Submit revised schedules by noon Thursday this week to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via email lb.society@verizon.net when possible.
