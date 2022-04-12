The Rev. Matthew Conjelko announced the Easter (Paschal) schedule of services for SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Homer City:
Saturday, April 16, at 9 a.m. — Lazarus Saturday Liturgy
Sunday, April 17, at 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy for Palm Sunday.
Monday, April 18, at 6 p.m. — Bridegroom Matins 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Holy Unction — Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Johnstown.
Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m. Reading of the 12 Passion Gospels – Good Friday Matins.
Great and Holy Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m. Great Vespers and the Procession of the Burial Shroud.
Saturday, April 23, at 9 a.m. Vesperal Liturgy — Great and Holy Saturday.
Sunday, April 24, at 9 a.m. Resurrection Matins with Divine Liturgy and blessing of Paschal foods– Great and Holy Pascha.
