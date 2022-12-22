The Rev. Matthew Conjelko this week announced the Christmas and Theophany schedule for SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, South Main Street, Homer City:
• Friday, Jan. 6 - Vigil of the Nativity of our Lord.
9 a.m. Divine Liturgy
7:30 p.m. Holy Mystery of Confession
7:45 p.m. Christmas Carols and the Christmas Canon
8 p.m. Nativity Compline.
• Saturday, Jan. 7 - Feast of Nativity of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.
9:30 a.m. Mystery of Confession
9:45 a.m. Christmas Carols and the Christmas Canon
10 a.m. Divine Liturgy.
• Sunday, Jan. 8 - 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy - second day of Christmas: Synaksis of the Holy Mary Theotokos and remembering the Relatives of Our Lord: King David, Joseph the Betrothed, and James, brother of the Lord.
• Friday, Jan. 13 – 6 p.m. Vespers – Circumcision of our Lord.
• Saturday, Jan. 14 – 9 a.m. Divine Liturgy – Circumcision of our Lord.
• Sunday, Jan. 15 – 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy – Sunday before Theophany and commemorating St. Sylvester.
• Tuesday, Jan. 18 - 6 p.m. Vigil Service for Theophany - Baptism of our Lord, God, and Savior with the Great Blessing of Water.
• Wednesday, Jan. 19 – 9 a.m. Divine Liturgy for Theophany.
• Sunday, Jan. 22 - 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy – Sunday after Theophany and commemorating Martyr Polyeuctus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.