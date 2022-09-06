Sewickley Presbyterian Church celebrating 250 years

Does anything last today? Paper plates, napkins and even computers and phones don’t last.
Sewickley Presbyterian Church, located by the old, covered bridge on Bells Mills Road in West Newton, marks 250 years of worship this year.
Two hundred fifty years ago, West Newton provided a natural ford over the Youghiogheny River as settlers followed the Glades Path connecting Bedford to Washington, Pennsylvania. Local families with strong Presbyterian backgrounds gathered to worship together from the time the area was settled.
The first minister to preach at this site was David McClure, who came to the area as a missionary. As more families settled in the area, McClure became a circuit preacher visiting groups of farmers between Greensburg and Pittsburgh. In April 1772, settlers in the West Newton area applied for inclusion in Donegal Presbytery, and Sewickley Presbyterian Church was born.
In the early years, the church was an unheated log structure with earthen floors. Members sat on split log pews with no backrests for the four-hour service. After the service, they walked home through the woods dotted by small farms. Some members were forced to ford Sewickley Creek. Remaining alert for danger, the men carried rifles to protect their families.
A second log structure, built in 1788, boasted glass in the windows and served the congregation until the present stone building was erected in 1832. The stone exterior of the building remains as it was in 1832, while the interior has been rearranged, redecorated and refurbished six times over its long life.
Pastor Karen Kifer added, “This small church with walls made of massive stones has nurtured generations of Christians, instilling a love for God. The dedicated congregation worked the past few years lovingly maintaining and refreshing the church with a new roof, painting the doors and entrances, updating the landscape, replacing the missing antique bathroom and kitchen tile, and brightening the interior with banners and new flower arrangements.
Pastor Kifer leads Sunday services beginning at 9:30 a.m. that retain “a traditional feel while shortening the old four-hour service to a modern one-hour service.”
On Sept. 18, the congregation will remember God’s faithfulness with a celebratory service of stories and music beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon.
The pastor concluded, “God has been faithful to Sewickley Presbyterian Church through times of testing and revival. The congregation is grateful for the long legacy of the church and looks forward to serving the community for years to come.”
