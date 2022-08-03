The Rev. John Smaligo will be blessing students and their backpacks, teachers and school staff on Sunday, Aug. 21, as they prepare for a new school year.
All are welcome to attend the 10:45 a.m. worship service at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville.
The pastor said, “A special token will be given to each participant to remind them that Jesus is always by their side and that members of Hebron will be thinking of them as they embark on a new school adventure.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation. Email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. (News of guest speakers, Bible studies, programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.