Charlene Nicholson and Catherine Barger announce a Rosary Rally will take place at noon Saturday, Nov. 13, on the lawn of Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St. The public is invited to “join in praying for police officers, first responders, our nation and world peace. This event is sponsored by the Holy Family Rosary Society in conjunction with America Needs Fatima.” In case of inclement weather, the rally will be held in the church. Call 724-539-3302 for more information.
SPECIAL EDITION
- Do you know your local history?
Find out why Fort Ligonier Days happens the second weekend in October in our brand new Commemorating Fort Ligonier special insert.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Lady Wildcats well-represented on All-Section volleyball team
- SVC women seek second straight conference championship
- SVC women open season with win at Juniata, 75-63
- SVC men look for bounce-back season
- Airport to welcome two military aircraft in June
- Penn Township man arrested for stabbing father, aunt
- Airport lands high marks from Spirit Airlines evaluation
- GL's Kilkeary chooses Ohio State
- Lady Trojans recognized on All-Section volleyball team
- Second ballistic expert sought in Loyalhanna triple murder appeal
Most Popular
Articles
- Randy Cramer
- Three newcomers, incumbent earn LVSB posts
- Unity Township man kicks off retirement by conquering Appalachian Trail
- Latrobe elects new mayor, two new council members
- Derry Area says goodbye to longtime school board member
- Reeling Centurions honor fallen coaches in playoff loss to OLSH, 28-8
- Kepple elected as Derry Township supervisor
- 2021 Veterans Day observances Nov. 10, 11, 13 in area communities
- Donald A. 'Don' Orlando
- Don Orlando remembered for love of SVC, humble nature
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.