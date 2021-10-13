A Rosary Rally will take place at noon Saturday, Oct. 16, on the lawn of Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St.
Charlene Nicholson and Catherine Barger invite the public to “join in praying for our nation and for world peace.”
This event is sponsored by Holy Family Rosary Society in conjunction with America Needs Fatima.
Call 724-539-3302 for other information.
All area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches page in the Bulletin Weekend edition each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date. Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation. (Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on Lifestyles pages.)
Submit revisions by 8 a.m. Thursday each week to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz via email lb.society@verizon.net or fax 724-537-0489.
