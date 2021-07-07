A Rosary Rally will take place at noon Saturday, July 10, on the lawn of Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Catherine Barger invites the public to “join in praying for the United States of America as we celebrate our Independence Day and also praying for world peace. This event is sponsored by the Holy Family Rosary Society in conjunction with America Needs Fatima.”
Call 724-539-3302 for more information.
