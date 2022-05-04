Rekindle 2022, a free women’s event, will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Latrobe United Methodist Church Ministries, 440 Main St.
Rekindle is a worship-filled night for women led by Christa Morris, founder of Rekindle Ministry.
More information and registration are available at www.rekindleministry.com
