Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will celebrate the Oct. 31 Festival of the Reformation, “a day of celebration of the freedom we have in Jesus Christ and the birth of that church that we have come to know and love.”
The Rev. John Smaligo, host pastor, added, “We will be welcoming the Rev. Kurt Kusserow, bishop of our Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod, to our 10:45 a.m. worship that Sunday. Please join us as we gather together as a body who celebrates our life in Christ.”
