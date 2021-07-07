A MINI Project Leader Workshop will take place Thursday, July 15, at Pennsville Baptist Church, 3298 Richey Road, Mount Pleasant.
Registration will begin 6:30 p.m. followed by the workshop from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The workshop is sponsored by Westmoreland County Operation Christmas Child packers.
RSVP is requested to Betsy & Tim Kruel, area coordinators, at 724-989-2466 or Cindy Watson, logistics coordinator, at 724-454-6480.
