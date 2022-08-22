Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, is beginning a new ministry, a Prayer Labyrinth.
After worship Sunday, Aug. 28, the Rev. John Smaligo will dedicate the Labyrinth, which is located in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
The Labryrinth will be available to the public Monday, Aug. 29, from noon until 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. It is requested that socks be worn as you engage in prayer and walk the 36-by-40-foot Labyrinth.
Questions may be directed to the church office at 724-459-8920. More information will be forthcoming.
* * *
