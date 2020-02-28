Spokeswoman Connie Coup announced “the Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society would like to invite members and all women of both parishes (Youngstown / Whitney) to attend a Lenten presentation, ‘The Penitential Psalms/The Seven Last Words,’ at the March meeting. Please pay your dues and pick up your booklet with the meeting schedules.
“The topic is an offering of the Sister Speaker program; Sr. Marian Madden, Sister of Charity from Seton Hill, will be the presenter.
“Get your Lenten season off to a good start by joining us on Thursday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Cecilia School hall (off Charles Houck Road, Whitney). Light refreshments will be served.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.