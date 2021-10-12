First Baptist Church of Greensburg, 1228 Brinkerton Road, will host an installation service for its new pastor, the Rev. Scott Jones, 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Frank Frischkorn, executive minister of the American Baptist Churches of Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Theme will be “Bringing God’s Word to His People.”
The host church’s Sunday worship services begin at 10:45 a.m.
Kids’ Connection Class is at 11 a.m. each week.
Questions may be directed to the church office, 724-837-1080, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.
