A Divine Liturgy in honor of Orthodox Christmas will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Salem Township with the Rev. Yaroslav Koval officiating.
All are welcome. The church is located at 1888 Lions Club Road near New Alexandria.
