The Open Hands Ministry Clothing Boutique in the Cook Township Community Center on Route 711 South near Stahlstown is looking for volunteers and for gently used clothing. Proceeds from these sales stay in the community. They fund local projects to help the elderly and disabled, as well as provide layettes for newborns of financially struggling families.
The Boutique’s toy sale will continue to Monday, Dec. 23.
The Boutique will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, and will re-open on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Regular hours of operation are 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Boutique is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Anyone wishing to donate to the project can mail contributions to Open Hands Ministries, P.O. Box 896, Ligonier, PA 15658. These donations defray the costs of rent and utilities.
The organizers said, “Many have been uplifted by this mission sponsored by the United Methodist Churches of Ligonier Valley. Questions? Contact Esther Berkey at 724-238-4844.”
