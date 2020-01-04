As part of its Community Common Prayer Series, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St. in downtown Johnstown, is offering a “New Zealand Night Prayer” service 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
The Rev. Nancy Threadgill said, “The offering of prayer late in the evening, by laity, religious orders or clergy, often called Compline, has sometimes been described as the ‘goodnight prayer of the church.’ It rounds off the day and prepares us for a quiet night. As the psalmist wrote: ‘I lie down in peace and take rest my restfor it is in God alone that I dwell unafraid.’
“‘Night Prayer’ is the order of Compline from A New Zealand Prayer Book. The formularies (set forms) contained in this book were authorized on 26 May, 1988, by the General Synod of Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand, and Polynesia, pursuant to the 1928 Church of England Empowering Act procedures.
“The Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia and the Episcopal Church of the United States are both full members of the worldwide Anglican Communion. The Anglican Communion is the group of Christian churches historically based in the Church of England and the third largest Christian communion. Founded in 1867 in London, England, the communion currently has 85 million members within the Church of England and other national and regional churches in full communion. Anglicans/Episcopalians combine Catholic and Protestant elements in their teaching, worship and government.
“The ‘Night Prayer’ Liturgy derives its content from the wisdom of the centuries in Scripture and above all in the psalms, but also from contemporary Christian experience of God. It celebrates the awareness that each of us who tries to pray is a part of the human whole. We are taken over the threshold from daytime, not in a mood of self-centered spirituality, but as representatives of humanity, acknowledging our creaturehood before God.”
Free refreshments and conversation will be available following the service. The service is free. All are welcome.
For more information, call 814-535-6797, check out https://saintmarksjohnstown.com/ or contact revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net
Area pastors are asked to check the Saturday Directory of Area Churches in the Latrobe Bulletin to make sure their entries are up to date. Included are the name/address of the church, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and confession. Submit revised schedules by noon Thursday to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via lb.society@verizon.net
